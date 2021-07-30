REV. JOHN R. FRAME, 90, of Bim, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2021. He served as a deacon and had 60 years preaching the gospel while pastoring many churches, covering Boone, Logan, Kanawha and Putnam counties. He was faithful in service and full of wisdom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Curtis and Nimmie Frame and a son Rex D. Frame. His four sisters, Leota Wiblin, Vangy Bias, Alice Bailey and Joan Frame. His three brothers, Don Frame, Nelson Frame, and Curtis Frame, Jr. John was the last surviving member of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne M. Frame; his five sons, Roger (Kathy) Frame of Fraziers Bottom, WV, Roy Frame of Hurricane, WV, Terry Frame (Bonnie) of Southpoint, OH, Curtis "Chip" (Tammy) Frame of Wharton, WV and John Scott (Beth) Frame of Louisville, KY, his one daughter Becky (Tom) Harper of Charleston, WV.
He was blessed to have many grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved dearly, and he shared a special bond as Poppy to Patrick. He was the best husband, dad, and grandparent a family could be blessed with. He was a coal miner with Eastern Coal Company for 33 years.
He loved his family. He loved being a rural-area pastor which allowed him to befriend many people through his work in local churches. He set a good example and fulfilled I Corinthians 4:2 "Moreover it is required in stewards that a man be faithful."
Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Rev. Donald Buckner, Rev. Scotty Elswick and Pastor Chip Frame officiating. He will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hill, Danny Jarrell, Jerry Vance, Eddie May, Johnny Burgess and Tom Harper.
Friends may call 11 a.m., until service time.
