Rev. LAWRENCE LEE SLATER, 80, of Cross Lanes, went Home to be with the Lord, peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born on January 16, 1940 to the late Syble and Zettie Slater of Sissonville.
Lawrence was the current pastor of Tyler Heights Community Church and was the former pastor of East Nitro Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church in Charleston. He was one of the charter members for "Shoney's Old Time Racers". He remained an active trader with his classic cars and an amateur food critic. Friends always had a standing invitation each Saturday at "the Shop" which he shared with his sons, Lee and Cody. The shop was a trading center for cars, a friendship circle with bragging rights.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Carrol, sons Keith, Lee (Cindy), and Cody (Phyllis), daughters, Patti Lamb (Mike), Kristi Melton and Kimberly Starcher, brothers Daniel, Luther (Mary), sister Pat Gibson, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many friends and his church family.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a Celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at some future time.
Loved and missed by his family and many friends, we take comfort knowing he has been rewarded for his beautiful Christian walk.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Lawrence's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com