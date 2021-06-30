REV. LAWSON C. WHIPKEY, 82, of Spencer WV, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will take place at a later date at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Grantsville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.