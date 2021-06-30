Thank you for Reading.

REV. LAWSON C. WHIPKEY, 82, of Spencer WV, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will take place at a later date at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Grantsville, WV.

