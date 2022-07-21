Rev. Leon Blanks Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REV. LEON BLANKS 86 of Charleston wv passed away July 19, 2022. Preston Funeral is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leon Blanks Preston Funeral Charleston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gregory "Greg" Lee Bailey Blank Rich Ellington Blank Michael Cooper Blank Jessie June Barnette Arnold Eustace Riddle Mavis Clendenin Kelly Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders