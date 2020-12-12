Rev. LOUIS EDMUND DODD, age 84, of 508 Commercial Avenue, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Rev. Dodd was born February 24, 1936 in West Virginia to the late Giles R. and Carrie A. Cummings Dodd. He graduated from Elkview High School and Morris Harvey College. Before entering into full time ministry, he worked at Stone and Thomas, Bible Book Store, Kenny's Pharmacy, Columbia Gas and Charleston National Bank as an accountant. He served the Lord for 71 years starting at age 13 playing piano for several quartets, youth leader, Boy Scout leader, church camp director and evangelist and pastored churches in WV (Banner Advent Christian Church and Elmore Memorial Advent Christian Church), NC (First Advent Christian Church of Concord) and VA (Central Advent "Big Rock" Church, Keyser Memorial Presbyterian Church, Iron Gate Presbyterian Church, and Rich Patch Union Church). He served as president of the Eastern Alleghany Ministers Association and was a bookkeeper/treasurer for the Food Pantry in Clifton Forge, having to give that up after a stroke and losing his eyesight.
He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner.
Only God knows the number of lives he touched and influenced. We pray the reward he receives when the trumpet sounds is far greater than what it was here on earth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Giles "Bert" and Carrie Cummings Dodd; sister, Camma Jones and husband Rome; brother, Estil Harold and wife Violet Dodd; mother and father-in-law, Hilda and Clyde Butler; brother-in-law, Howard and wife Charlene Butler.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Anna Dodd of Clifton Forge; daughters, Cindy (Ric) Childress of Cross Lanes, WV and Pamela (Lyndon) Ross of Auburn, ME; and sons, Louis Steven (Debbie) Dodd of Winfield, WV, Gregory Dodd of Clifton Forge and Andrew Dodd of Kannapolis, NC.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. in Central Advent Christian Cemetery, Clifton Forge
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
