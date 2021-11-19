REV. MARVIN RAY HORAN, 82 of Charleston passed away Wednesday November 17, 2021.
Marvin was born in Charleston on March 26, 1939 to the late Ernest & Velma Moles Horan. He was a retired concrete truck driver with Combs Construction in Charlotte, NC. Marvin loved to read and study the Scriptures and was blessed to have pastored several churches in WV, NC and KY.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allyson; two sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice Cochran Horan; daughters, Cynthia (Jerry) Chandler and Barbara Conner all of Charleston, Jennifer Horan of Florida; three grandchildren, Nathan, Brian and Christine.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., on Saturday November 20, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. At 1 p.m., the funeral procession will depart the funeral home to New Antioch Cemetery, Putnam County for a graveside service.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic we asked that if you plan to attend the visitation please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Union Mission Ministries 700 South Park Road, Charleston, WV 25304.