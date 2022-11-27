Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Robert Lee Melton
On November 18, 2022, REV. ROBERT "BOB" MELTON of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away peacefully in hospital after a brief illness at the age of 86.

Bob was born on May 17, 1936, to Robert A. "Skid" and Demma C. Melton. He grew up in St. Albans, WV, graduated from St. Albans High School, and went on to Morris-Harvey College to major in Music Theory. There, in choir, he met Rayma Kay Ramsey, daughter of George E. and Erma D. Ramsey from Belle, West Virginia who would be his companion, partner in ministry and best friend for the rest of their lives. After graduation in 1958 Bob and Kay married and headed off to prepare for Christian pastoral work at Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, where Bob completed a Masters in Christian Education. Over the next decades they would serve together in pastoral ministry in churches in Pennsylvania, Ohio Kansas, and West Virginia through the American Baptist Conference. The Melton's finished their full-time vocational ministry in service at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Ohio where they remained after retirement in 2001, continuing in volunteer church work for many years at Freedom House and Chillicothe First Assembly.

