The REV. SAMUEL EMERSON STARLING, JR. died March 30, 2023, in Morgantown, WV. He was the son of Emerson and Mary Carder Starling, who preceded him in death, as well as a sister, Lois Starling Gallagher and his first love, Loretta West Starling, the mother of his two sons.
Rev. Starling was born in Parkersburg, WV on May 6, 1940. He graduated from Parkersburg High School, West Virginia Wesleyan College, and Boston School of Theology. He pastored churches across West Virginia for 43 years before his retirement and 15 years after. He loved life and the God who gave him life. For all his adult life he did what he was called to do: Feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked and visiting the prisoners. And Sam loved to preach.
Sam loved his family and cherished the times when all of them - close and extended members, could be together. He was an unwavering WVU Mountaineer, who attended the football home games and both men and women's basketball team games as long as he was able.
Sam served on various boards and committees of the WV Conference, most notably for him as a member and vice chair of the Board of Ordained Ministry. He also felt honored to serve his state as a member of the Judicial Investigation Commission.
Sam leaves his two sons, Douglas Starling of Shadyside, OH and Gregory (Vickie) of Newark, OH., three stepchildren, Brett Bailey of Dunbar WV, Brian (Kim) Bailey of Raleigh, NC and Jeri Jo (Brian) Alley of Hurricane, WV, his sister, Sue Starling Tenenbaum of Berkeley Heights, NJ., former wife Barbara S. Starling of Hurricane, WV, grandchildren Jenelle (Tim) Johnson, Samantha (Brandon) Shelley, Rebecca (Nick) Keener, Tyler Starling, Paul Milam, Ian Bailey, Casey Bailey and McKenna Alley and three great grandchildren Eric and Axle Johnson and Charley Shelley, and a host of nieces and nephews who will fondly remember "Uncle Sam".