Rev. Samuel Emerson Starling Jr.
The REV. SAMUEL EMERSON STARLING, JR. died March 30, 2023, in Morgantown, WV. He was the son of Emerson and Mary Carder Starling, who preceded him in death, as well as a sister, Lois Starling Gallagher and his first love, Loretta West Starling, the mother of his two sons.

Rev. Starling was born in Parkersburg, WV on May 6, 1940. He graduated from Parkersburg High School, West Virginia Wesleyan College, and Boston School of Theology. He pastored churches across West Virginia for 43 years before his retirement and 15 years after. He loved life and the God who gave him life. For all his adult life he did what he was called to do: Feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked and visiting the prisoners. And Sam loved to preach.

