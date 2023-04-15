REV. WILLIAM (BILL) BAILEY passed away peacefully on Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Hubbard Hospice House Charleston WV. He was a retired United Methodist minister having served at the former Jeffrey United Methodist, Brushton United Methodist, and Hernshaw United Methodist. He also retired from the former Madison Ready Mix. Bill graduated from South Charleston High School in 1959, and from Wesley Theological Seminary in 1997. He never met a stranger and loved talking about anything. He loved all things outdoors and spending time with the people that he loved. He always gave the best bear hugs to his grandsons, Bryce and Brantley. Preceding him in death and waiting for him in Heaven are; Dellena J. Bailey, his wife of 42 years. Father and mother, J. French and Frances Bailey. Father and mother-in-law E. Dell and Vosta Miller. A sister he never met, Georgeann Bailey. Bill is survived by his daughter Danielle (Chad) Miller of Charleston WV. Sons William (Katherine) Bailey of Martinsburg WV, and James (Candace) Bailey from Martinsburg WV. Grandchildren, Bryce and Brantley Miller of Charleston WV, and Alisha Brown of Danville WV. Numerous great grandchildren.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV with Rev. Nathan Epling officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Low Gap.