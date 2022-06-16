The REVEREND DR. EARL W. COCHRAN, 74, departed this life in the middle of a beautiful afternoon at his home in Malden on Sunday, June 12, 2022, following a three-month battle with cancer. Born March 18, 1948, Earl learned the art of Loving God and Loving One's Neighbor at the feet of his grandfather, the Rev. Earl G. Hissom Sr., whom he humbly followed into Christian ministry, pastoring more than a score of churches and preaching countless revivals across West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida in more than fifty years of service. Earl was a proud alumnus of DuPont High School (Class of 1967); elected class president, he competed in a variety of sports, and devoted himself to the arts - especially singing! - and developed friendships that would endure until his final breaths. He was a true lifelong learner, and an avid collector of books and certificates, and degrees; his personal favorite was his Master of Divinity from Duke University (1981).
Renowned across the land for his stories, he was the consummate teacher and had a gift for discerning the call to ministry in others and leading them into sharing their gifts. Many a church in the Kanawha Valley and beyond has been pastored by Earl's mentees. As the Chairperson of the Board at Hissom Intercity Mission, Earl applied his considerable talents to feeding hungry people; he collaborated with his fellow Mission volunteers to organize food transportation and preparation and service. He took special delight in passing food through the window and greeting each person.
Earl devoted himself to "the love of my life," Carol Cochran (née Darby) of Malden, his wife and best friend for 52 years. Together, they built a ministry, family, and legacy that belongs to the ages. That legacy of devotion is now carried forward by: his daughter Peteria Routt of Minnesota, her husband Andy, and their daughter Emma; his daughter Erika Courtney of North Carolina; his niece "like a daughter to me" Laurie Legg of Mannington, her husband Chuck, and their five children; his sister Judy Clark of Charleston; his niece Charity "Dawn" Upton of South Charleston, her husband Tommy, and their two children; his brother Allen Cochran of St. Croix/US Virgin Islands; and his nephew James "J.A." Cochran of New York City, his wife Erin, and their two children, including Earl's great-nephew and namesake Winston Earl.
During his final weeks of life, Earl was flooded with hundreds of cards from people whose lives he touched. The following excerpt was accompanied by three miniature trophies and is representative of the impact of his love for the souls in his care: "... A person never forgets their childhood pastor, especially one as great as you. Your messages about the love of God are some of my favorites … I'll never forget your drawings, treats, and big bear hugs. My favorite thing, though, was when you got all the kids little trophies… I still have mine in a keepsake box. I can't part with it, but if anyone deserves a trophy in life, it's you. One is for being a great pastor, one for being a friend, and one for being a role model. I hope you'll cherish them as much as I cherish mine."
Like the Apostle Paul in his 2nd Letter to Timothy, Earl fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he has kept the faith. He now enters into his reward.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday June 17, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV 25301. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Christ Church United Methodist.
In lieu of flowers or other commemorations, the family requests donations be made in memory of Earl to the Hissom Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene memorial fund.
