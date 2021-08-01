REV. ERNEST WILLIAMSON 79 of Davin, WV passed away on July 29, 2021 from injuries sustained in a house fire on July 12, 2021. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Man Church of the Nazarene at Man, WV. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Man Church of the Nazarene at Man, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
