REVEREND LAWRENCE "JUNIOR" RICHARD CONGER, 87, of Sandyville, WV, went home to rejoice with his savior on February 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He was born June 7, 1934, in Sandyville, WV, son of the late Lawrence Richard Conger and Mary Nancy (Riggs) Conger.
Junior was a 1952 graduate of former Gilmore High school. He was a retiree of Pechiney Aluminum in Millwood, WV, where he was the fourth person hired for the construction of the plant. After the completion of the construction process, he was then hired by Kaiser Aluminum Chemical Corporation, where he retired in 1997 after 41 years service. He spent more than 64 years in ministry, where he spent the last 15 years pastoring Mount Tabor in Leon, WV. Junior was very musically inclined and used his talents frequently in his ministry. He was an original member of Glad Hearts Gospel Quartet. He played fiddle for a local band, The River Rats, you could often catch a show by The River Rats down at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood, WV. Junior was never short a joke or a hug and was loved by all who knew him. His grandchildren lovingly called him, "old papaw June".
He is survived by his sons, Andrew (Mary) Conger of Sandyville WV, Ronald (Debbie) Conger of Sandyville, Gregory (Doris) Conger of Ravenswood and Paul Balding of Hanau, Germany; daughters, Patricia Burge of Sandyville, WV and Regina Rhodes of Radcliff, KY; sister, Opal (Melvin) Donohew of Evans, WV; 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine (Good) Conger on August 14, 1980, and his wife, Martha (Balding) Conger on November 7, 2002; brothers, Clement and John Henry Conger; sister, Peggy Griffith; sister in law, Jackie Conger; brother in law, Jim Griffith; son, Delano Balding; son in law, David Rhodes; and great grandson, Tyler Veach.
Friends may visit the family, Tuesday, February 15, at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Ed Jackson, speaking. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. Livestream will begin at 1 p.m. on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on our email, roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page.