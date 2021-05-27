Rev. ROY EUGENE YOUNG, 98, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Tues., May 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., May 29, 2021 at Highlawn Church of God, 601 Walnut Street, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. You may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Young family.
