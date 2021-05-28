REVEREND ROY EUGENE YOUNG 98, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cammie Young. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Young; siblings, Ruby Parker, Donald Young, Genevieve Moore, Belva Frye, George Young, Thomas Young and Nina Young; and brother-in-law, Dana Griffith.
Roy was a minister of the Gospel at Highlawn Church of God for many years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Miller (Mike) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Michael Miller (Sarah Haynes) of St. Albans and Kelli Johnson (Chuck) of Hurricane; great grandchildren, Madisyn Johnson, Nathan Johnson and Colton Johnson; sister-in-law, Joyce Griffith of Hurricane; and many extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Highlawn Church of God, 601 Walnut Street, St. Albans with Pastor Harold Richards officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
You may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
You may visit Roy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Young family.