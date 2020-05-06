REX EDWARD THOMPSON, 93, of St. Albans died May 3, 2020.
He was born in St. Albans, WV, March 20, 1927, the son of the late Rex A. and Rachel Thompson. He graduated from St. Albans High School in 1945 and was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Army Engineers. He graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's and a master's degree from the College of Education. Rex worked as a Load and Clearance agent for American Airlines in Charleston, WV, for five years, and taught schools in the Miami-Dade school system in Coconut Grove and Coral Gables in the city of Miami for 30 years, retiring in 1985 and moving to St. Albans in 1987. He was a member of the Washington Street Church of Christ and was a ranger at the Big Bend Golf Course at Tornado, WV.
In addition to his parents, Rex was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Josephine Lukowski Thompson.
He is survived by cousins and their children, and nieces and nephews.
During work and retirement Rex and Josephine traveled and camped the 48 states and in retirement he enjoyed playing the piano, playing golf, oil painting, reading western novels, and was a NASCAR fan.
Rex requested to be cremated and that there be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park.
Cooke Funeral Home of Nitro is assisting Rex's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.