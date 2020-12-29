Thank you for Reading.

Rex Everett Dunlap
REX EVERETT DUNLAP, 71, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, at home.

Rex was a retired construction worker and attended Ely Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freer and Mabel Dunlap.

Rex is survived by his wife, Mary Dunlap; daughter and son-in-law, Madora and Brent Gibson; sister, Teresa (David) Brogan; and many nieces and nephews.

It was Rex's wishes to be cremated. Due to the Covid situation, a private gathering for family will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.