REX EVERETT DUNLAP, 71, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, at home.
Rex was a retired construction worker and attended Ely Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freer and Mabel Dunlap.
Rex is survived by his wife, Mary Dunlap; daughter and son-in-law, Madora and Brent Gibson; sister, Teresa (David) Brogan; and many nieces and nephews.
It was Rex's wishes to be cremated. Due to the Covid situation, a private gathering for family will be held at a later date.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV