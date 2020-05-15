REX KEITH COBB passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on November 27, 1936.
After working in the Washington, D.C., area for 37 years as a commercial mason, he moved back to his hometown of Clendenin. He loved to hunt and fish in the area and, in particular, enjoyed turkey hunting with his friends, Jim Cobb, Greg Hamilton and Kevin Hurlburt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie Marie and Mark Truman Cobb; siblings, Phyllis J. Scarbro, Kenneth R. Cobb, Mary Lee Springer, Bill B. Cobb and Ruth C. Summerfield; great-grandson, Harley Scott Cobb; nephews, Brent Young, Allen Cobb, Tim Summerfield, Gary Scarbro, Roger Springer, and John Springer; and niece, Patty Smith.
He is survived by Juliette Hathaway Cobb, wife of 62 years; daughters and their spouses, Zoe Ann and Bob Hurst, and Faye Marie and James Beardsley; grandchildren, Marie Lynn Willard, Laura Ashley Tilmann, Jessica Ann Eby, Julian Keith Cobb and Zoe Elizabeth Beardsley; and great-grandsons, Sebastian Rex Willard, Otis Arlo Eby and William Henry Tilmann.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home will be serving the Cobb family. There will be no visitation or service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association Animal Shelter (KCHA), located at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.