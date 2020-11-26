REX LAIRD MITCHELL passed away on November 22, 2020 at the age of 64. He is now walking and running in Heaven.
Rex was born on October 13, 1956 in Madison, WV. He was a graduate of Scott High School and Glenville State college. He was a 50 year member of Madison Baptist Church and a life member of Odd Fellows. He started working at Boone Lumber Company at the age of 15 and he worked there until he had to retire. In June of 1986 Rex started dating Kim Carden. They were married December 22, 1990 and were inseparable for 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Joanne Mitchell.
In addition to his wife of almost 30 years, Rex is survived by his three daughters, Misty (Dave) Galbraith and granddaughter Savanna Hinkles of Denver, CO, Alison Mitchell of Charleston, WV and Mackenzie Mitchell of Huntington, WV. He is also survived by three siblings, Sandra Harrison, George Mitchell and Joella Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and brother and sister in law, Paul and Lisa Carden.
There will be a graveside service 2pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV with the Rev. Jim Butcher officiating.
Rex had a major opinion about taking this virus seriously so we will be observing CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rex's memory to Madison Baptist Church, Boone Animal Rescue Coalition or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.