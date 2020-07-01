REX VINTON OLIVE, 81, of Kenna, formerly of Elkview, born May 22nd, 1939, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was retired from the Carpenters Local #1207. He was also a member of Green Valley Mission Church, Little Sandy, Elkview. Rex loved spending time with people and could start a conversation with just about anyone. He loved his Family, his country and President of the United States of which he believed in. He loved talking about the bible and scriptures, going fishing, hunting, especially Turkey hunting. He loved to watch a beagle chase a rabbit.
He was preceeded in death by his daughters, Denise Ann Bailes, Anitia Dawn Carey; parents, Shelby Albert Olive and Icie Loraine Baldwin Olive; brothers, Marvin Al Olive, Merle Olive; sisters, Linda Drake, and Patsy Williams.
Rex is survived by his present wife, Patricia Olive; former wife, Carolyn M. Olive; children, Melissa Lynn (Jerry) Young Of Elkview, Meika Shawn (Hatch) Anglin of Calif., Rex Allen (Robbye) Olive of Clendenin; two step children, John Wayne Wheeler of Middlesex, N.C., Lori Ann (David) Bryant of Charleston; brother, Frank (Nancy) Olive of Ga.; sisters, Marie Bates of N.C., Mary Alice (Robert) Delgado of Ga.; and 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry L. Young officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net .
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.