REXANNA LYNN
PAULEY FITZWATER, 51, of South Charleston, WV, went home Saturday, October 31, 2020. A walk through visitation will be from 10 to 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., at Joe's Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Pauley Family Cemetery, Joe's Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.