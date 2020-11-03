REXANNA LYNN PAULEY FITZWATER, 51, of South Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Olive & Homer McCormick, and Dennis & Betty Pauley.
She was a 1987 graduate of Duval High School and a member of Joes Creek Baptist Church and worked as a coding & billing specialist for KVGI.
Rexanna is survived by her husband, Bill Ratcliffe, children, Rachael (Andy) Mohn and Jacob Fitzwater (Abbi), mother, Sussie Pauley and father & stepmother, Rexford (Brenda) Pauley.
She is also survived by her sister, Melissa (John) McClure, brothers, Rexie Pauley and Jeremy Mitchell, very special niece, Summer Johnston, nephews, R.J. and Justin Pauley, Grant and Reid Mitchell, great-nephew, Wyatt Johnson, and a host of family and friends.
A walk through visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Joe's Creek Baptist Church with Pastors Jimmy Lawrence and Jerry Duncan officiating.
Burial will follow at the Pauley Family Cemetery, Joe's Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.