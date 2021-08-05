MRS. RHEA ADELAIDE BROWN WRIGHT, the daughter of the late Geneva Margaret Poindexter Brown and Bernard Olander Brown, was born in London, WV. October 15, 1928.
Rhea attended public school in London (Kanawha County). She graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Columbus, Ohio. She returned home after graduation, opening and operating a beauty salon on Fayette Pike in Montgomery WV.
Rhea attended The First Baptist Church of London during her youth and until she moved to Columbus, Ohio where she lived for 52 years. She met and married Luther T. Wright, who preceded her in death. They moved into a new developing community called Southfield. Rhea was actively involved in the growth and activities of the community. She was a member of the Marion County Civic Association. She lobbied for and succeeded in the establishment of a Library. She also was instrumental in working with the community to provide sidewalks and bus service.
The community of Southfield decided to build a church. Rhea was a trustee and secretary in the infancy and growth of the Southfield Baptist Church.
She worshiped at Southfield Baptist Church for many years. However, she eventually moved her membership to Hosake Street Baptist Church where she remained a member until her death.
During her years in Columbus, Rhea worked as a beautician. She was also employed in the financial department at Huntington Bank and lastly at the Columbus Department of Highways.
Rhea had many friends during her 52 years in Columbus--just to mention a few who were dear to her--Greta Cockrall, Hazel Ellison, Pat Johnson, Fletter McBroom and Carolyn Brown.
Rhea, recently returned to her beloved WV where was raised and to be near her Sister Lyle and other family members.
Rhea had a great love for all of the Brown family and relatives. She believed in God and in the "The Golden Rule". This was evident in the way she lived and related to people.
Rhea in my opinion (her sister) loved her family, but there were a few people who were very precious to her----Richard Brown, William Holmes, George Jackson, Kaye Parks, Mattie Day and Carolyn Brown.
Rhea departed this life July 31, 2021 at the age of 92. Her brother William Poindexter Brown, and sisters Delores Marcedes Jackson and Constance Bernardean Brown preceded her in death. She also leaves to mourn many cousins and friends.
Services will be Saturday, August 7th at 12 p.m., at the First Missionary Baptist Church, London with Rev. Garland Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., on Friday August 6, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
