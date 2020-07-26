RHODA ANN ADKINS, 79, of South Charleston, WV, went home Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
