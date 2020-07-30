RHODA ANN ADKINS, 79, of South Charleston, WV, went home Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was a quiet but strong lady with an unwavering love for her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. Seeing them happy and successful was one of her greatest joys.
Rhoda was predeceased by husband Denver Adkins; son William A. Bell; parents Carl and Effie Graley; siblings Maxine Carpenter, James Graley, Hassel Graley, Patty Dunlap and Kay Graley.
She is survived by son Jerry (Kim) Bell of South Charleston; sisters Delores Chauncey, Dovie Smith and Sharon Graley; grandson's Trevor Bell, and Dustin Adkins; granddaughter Jordan Bell.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, with Pastor Joey Scarberry officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.