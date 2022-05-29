RHODA HENSLEY 81, of St. Albans passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born in Putnam County to the late John and Winnie Lovejoy Lunsford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester E. Hensley. She was also preceded in death by nieces, Carol Chandler and Flora Gay Griffith; great-grandson, Owen Dye; sisters, Elizabeth Lunsford, Virginia Adkins, Opal Hartwell, Edith Adkins, Shirley Kees, Linda Scarberry and Lucy Shomper; brothers, Amos, Andy, Bobby, James and Donald Lunsford.
In her early years, she worked at Smiley's, Najar's and RCA. She later managed rental property, she co-owned with her husband. Rhoda supported Chester in his role as sexton for Teays Hill Cemetery for over thirty years. She assisted with administrative tasks, including maintaining burial records, locating graves, available lots, speaking with family members, and working with board members. Her most important role was as wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Sandy Cunningham (Charles); son, Shannon Hensley of St. Albans; three surrogate daughters: Della Estep, Michelle Scarberry and Patricia Hensley; sister, Clarinda "Bea" Adkins; nieces who were raised as sisters, Bonnie Domina and Ellen Scarberry; best friend, Pearl Harmon; grandchildren: Cody, Casey, Cory (Chelsea Russell); Jamie and Samantha and mother, Jennifer McMahan; Justin and Kayla; great grandchildren: Braylyn, Abel and mother Ashley Meddings; Travis; Candace, Bradyn, Brooklyn, Kinsley, Jason and Camyron.
Dad passed away just shy of their 55th wedding anniversary in 2020. After dad passed, mom felt the most peace and comfort when she was able to stay at their cabin in Braxton County. We would like to thank nieces, Lucy Hazlewood and husband Harold Hazlewood, Omazell and Rob Keeler and nephew, John Adkins (Kim), as well as Michelle and Bonnie for giving mom and sister Bea, the opportunity to spend as much time as possible at their beloved camp over the past two years. There are so many nieces, nephews, family and friends who have provided us with support, and we thank you from the bottom of our heart.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Stephen Neese officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Rhoda's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfunerahome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
