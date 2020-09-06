RHODA J (TAYLOR, PARSONS) SKEEN, of Stokesdale, NC formerly of Sissonville WV passed away on August 29, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Rhoda was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Her beautiful smile, kind words and hugs will be missed by all. Rhoda was a 1960 graduate of Ripley High School and owned and operated Rhoda's Beauty Shop for many years in Sissonville WV. Rhoda was born on July 27, 1941 to the late Robert and Virginia Taylor. Also proceeding her in death was sister Barbara Taylor Slater, brother David Taylor and stepson Benjamin Skeen. Rhoda is survived by her husband Larry Skeen; sons Jeff Parsons (Jessie) and Todd Parsons (Angie); stepsons Tim Skeen (Beth) and Bubby Skeen; two brothers Wayne Taylor (Pam) and Fred Taylor (Sandy); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Special thanks to Tosha, Allison and Emily. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
