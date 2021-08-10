RHONDA JOYCE LIVESAY age 64 of Boomer died Wednesday. She was born July 12, 1957 and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Joyce Moore Arthur. She was also preceded in death by her husband Fred Livesay and step-mother Carol Arthur.
Surviving: Christa Livesay Arthur of Glen Ferris; son Tommy Livesay (Bridgette) of Jimtown, WV; Daughter Christina Livesay (Teddy) of Prosperity; adopted son David Reed (Kari) of Marlington; brothers Robert Arthur of Elkton, MD, Ronnie Arthur of Boomer and sister Lisa McMillion of Pratt; 9 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Billy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home