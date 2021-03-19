Rhonda Kay Amerson

RHONDA KAY PEDRO AMERSON, 71 of Charlotte, NC formerly of Rand, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born July 25, 1949 to the late Charles and Maxine Kidd Pedro.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Pedro.
Rhonda enjoyed her life to the fullest. She had a heart of gold, an infectious laugh and would light up a room. She loved to travel, shop and meeting new people.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Dunner of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Sydney and Nicholas Dunner of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchild, Savannah Kay Lou; nephew, Michael Pedro (Lisa Fuller); niece, Brooklyn Pritt; life long and best friends, Maxine Forte and Patty Stamper; her Atrium and Claiborne Family; host of many other beloved friends.
Family funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating and will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
A walk through visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
