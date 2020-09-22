RHONDA SUE BALDWIN, 67 of Given, passed away September 20, 2020 at Charleston General Hospital following a long illness.
She was born May 20, 1953 in Illinois daughter of Imogene Deichmiller and the late Dyke Deichmiller. She retired from Kanawha County Schools where she held many different positions. Rhonda loved being outdoors and animals, especially Horses. Lately she enjoyed trail riding in side by sides.
She is survived by her husband of over 36 years, Richard Baldwin; daughter Ratchel Baldwin and her fianc e Ryan McClung; granddaughter Brystal McClung and expected granddaughter arriving in October, Paisley Blake McClung; mother Imogene Deichmiller and mother-in-law Thelma Baldwin.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.
