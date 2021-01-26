Rhonda Thorn

RHONDA JEFFERY THORN passed away January 22, 2021 in Kingwood, WV. She was 62.
Rhonda was born in Madison, WV, and spent the early part of her life in Cabin Creek, WV. Rhonda loved people and it was her joy to assist them in her career as a social worker. She spent several years at CAMC in various roles before eventually deciding she should use her gift of gab for the greater good and return to school to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work at West Virginia State College and become a licensed social worker. Later, after moving to Howesville, WV, she earned her Master of Science in Social Work from West Virginia University. She also enjoyed working with children as a substitute teacher. She set an example to be compassionate and open minded to anyone's circumstances.
Rhonda's hobbies included stealing flowers from random people's yards to plant in her own garden, squeezing cute animals even though she was allergic, watching morbid videos on YouTube, and pestering her loved ones. She also enjoyed spending countless hours in thrift shops and TJ Maxx, collecting creepy dolls that she insisted were cute, napping, wearing colorful shirts, and collecting costume jewelry.
She loved Santa Claus, refused to believe her dog Skoshe had any chihuahua ancestry, insisted her eye color was green when it was actually blue, and could never find her glasses. She was late for everything and didn't care who was inconvenienced, because the delay was likely due to the aforementioned hobbies. She was worth waiting for.
One of her favorite quotes came from the Bible and she credited her mother with teaching it to her. She used it often when her girls were burdened with some inconsequential crisis. "This is the day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it." She loved God and always believed that he took care of her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Jeffery, brother, Terry Jeffery, and her brother and best friend Toby Jeffery, as well as her not-a-chihuahua dog, Skoshe. She constantly talked about how much she missed Toby and how she couldn't wait to be able to join him in Heaven. The family cannot decide if he is glad to have her with him so soon, as he was probably looking forward to relaxing a while with Jesus before she came to pull him into some mischief.
Left to remember her antics and look forward to a heavenly reunion are too many to name. "Her girls," who were the loves of her life, daughters Bridget Rose and husband Joe of Chesapeake, WV; Mallorie Connard and husband Nathaniel Harvey of Howesville, WV; and her granddaughter Alexis Connard, who stole the show when she was born and put Mallorie and Bridget in her shadow. Her husband, William Thorn. Her step-children, Felix Thorn and wife Angel of Howesville, WV and special grandkids Demitrious and Danika; Billie Sue Gower and husband, Mark; Hannah Phillips; Sharon Fortney; and 11 additional step-grandchildren. Her siblings, Charles Jeffery and wife Linda, of York, SC; Harold Jeffery and wife Linda of Dry Creek, WV; Louie Jeffery and wife Loretta of Dawes, WV; and Louella Ellis and husband Wayne of Lexington, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved immensely.
There will be two separate visitation dates and locations. Please wear your most colorful clothing, your best costume jewelry, and a properly fitting face mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing maintained. Please don't be alarmed if there is a small delay in accessing the facility, as it should be assumed Rhonda will be late for her own funeral.
The first visitation will be January 27, at Browning Funeral Home in Kingwood, WV from 4-8 pm. The second will be January 28, at Christ Baptist Church, 7468 Elk River Road North, Clendenin, WV from 11 am-12 pm. Private funeral services will be officiated by Louie Jeffery and burial will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.browningfuneralhomewv.com