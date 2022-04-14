RHONDA WATTIE LEWIS 62 of Columbus, Ohio gained her Heavenly wings on April 6, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Montgomery to Virgil and Dorothy Wattie. While living in Montgomery, she was an active member of St. John Baptist Church of Morris Drive. She was a graduate of East Bank High School, and she was an employee at Sears in Montgomery and Charleston and upon moving to Columbus she continued her tenure and retired from Sears in Columbus. After moving to Columbus, she joined Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active member.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Dorothy Wattie; sister Beverly Wattie; and brother Terry Wattie. She leaves to mourn her husband Larry Lewis of Columbus; daughter Kristl Wattie of Columbus; stepson Larry Coleman of Huntington, WV; adopted daughter Krystal (Marion) Bowles of Atlanta, GA: two sisters Shirley (Atlba) Davis of Kennesaw, GA; Thit (Garfield) Bohanna of Boomer; brothers Gary Wattie of Downington, PA; Darrell (Lisa) Wattie of Boomer; grandchildren DeAnte' and Kamron Wattie of Columbus; Zindaya Click of Huntington; great grandchildren Braylynn and Bayleigh Wattie of Rand; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be at Noon on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon, WV with Pastor Doug Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may visit from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Friday at the church.