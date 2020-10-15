RICHARD A. McVEY
It is with great sadness that we, the family of Richard A. McVey of Elkview, West Virginia, announce his passing. Richard was born on May 9, 1927, in Edmond, Fayette County, West Virginia to the late George W. and Nettie G. Sandige McVey, who predeceased him. Richard enjoyed a long life and passed on October 13, 2020, as a result of complications from dementia and COVID-19.
Richard was also predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Agnes M. McVey, brothers Eugene, Everett, John Edward and Garland, sister, Martha Jones, son-in-law Danny Fisher and daughter-in-law Lana McVey.
Richard graduated from Nuttall High School in Fayette County and afterward served in the United States Navy. It was during this time, while stationed in Boston, that he met Agnes. They married in 1946 and had three children, Beverly Fisher of Bowie, Maryland, George (Elaine) of Berkeley Springs, and Greg of Saint Albans.
Richard retired from the United States Postal Service, having held various positions including postal inspector, postmaster, personnel and finance director. He was an active member of Elkview Baptist Church for over 55 years where he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his three children, Richard is survived by his grandchildren, Brian (Karen) McVey of Nashville, Tennessee, Alan (Miriam) Fisher, of Charlton Heights, Ann Marie (David) Jenkins, of Proctorville, Ohio, Sandy (Lou) Carrico, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Janet (Jason) Johnson, of Bowie, Maryland, Alex (Haley) McVey of Nashville, Tennessee, and Annie McVey of Saint Albans, 16 great-grandchildren, and a niece, Helen Sullivan, of Ashland, Ohio. He is also survived by his current wife, Carolyn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Richard during his illness.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Richard's memory to Elkview Baptist Church, 910 Main Street, Elkview, WV 25071. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.