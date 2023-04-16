RICHARD A. "RICK" PAUGH, 68, of Charleston passed away December 9, 2022, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1954, in San Rafael, California, he was the son of the late Robert and Catherine Paugh of Parkersburg.
Rick was the owner of ProPrint Professional Printers in Charleston for nearly 30 years along with his late wife Jeanne Foggin Paugh. ProPrint was known for its quality work and had many loyal clients. The print shop did gratis printing for Manna Meal soup kitchen among other charities. He and Jeanne always went the extra mile for their customers. They also took in abandoned animals and people on a regular basis. Rick and Jeanne were married in 1976, camping in the Rocky Mountains for an extended honeymoon. This was among Rick's fondest memories and he often talked about it following Jeanne's passing in 2017. His brother Ronny and sister Cathy Luthy also predeceased him.
Rick is survived by his son Rick Paugh II; brothers, Bob (Kathryn), Rod, Russ (Terri), Randy (Michelle), Regan (Annette); sister Charlene Thomas (Mark); niece-in-law Shelly (Terry) Cook; brother-in-law Rich Luthy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a host of friends from the Charleston business community and Appalachian Power Park. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan and delighted in sharing food, beer, and baseball with fellow fans and friends.
Rick's 13-year-old great-nephew Kristopher remembers him with "a hard shell on the outside and ooey-gooey on the inside."
A celebration of Rick's life will be on May 28 at the ball park. "See you in Albuquerque, Larry."