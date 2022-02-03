Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD ALLEN FOX 76, of Orrville, OH passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.

Born January 4, 1946, in Fayetteville, West Virginia, to the late David and Nellie (Workman) Fox.

Surviving are sisters Norma (Ray) Pauley and Sandra (Thomas) Mullins.

Full obituary at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

