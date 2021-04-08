RICHARD ALLEN LAYNE, 72, of Cool Springs Drive, Charleston, WV passed away after a long illness on April 5, 2021 at home.
Richard was a disabled Vietnam Veteran. He was also a member of the Charleston Seventh Day Advent Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Margaret and Cecil Layne; brother, Tim Layne; and sister, Louise (Lou) Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie, of 47 years; son, Richard II; daughters, Kristin (Derrick) Tomblin and Tabatha Bennett; grandsons, Braxton and Anakin Layne, and Bryce Leeber; granddaughters, Kelsey (Anthony) DeVore, Kaylie Tomblin, Brooke, Audrey, and Lexie Bennett; brothers, Jim Layne; sisters, Sue Holden, Priscilla (Bill) Painter; sister-in-law, Brenda Layne.
Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home with Walter Cardenas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required, condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.