Former Mayor of St. Albans, RICHARD ALLEN MILAM, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Dunbar Center, Dunbar.
He was born in Charleston to the late Cameron Abe and Ruth Ann Nelson Milam. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Milam.
Richard was retired from the State of West Virginia with the Department of Highways and also Site Blauvelt Engineers Inc., Charleston. After his retirement he became the Mayor of St. Albans from 2001 to 2005 and also worked for the Kanawha County Commission.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1962. He was a member of the Chargers Car Club, Jaycees, Civitans, Lions Club, The Coal River Group, Volunteered at Christ Kitchen, he worked with Project Graduation for over 25 years, Historical Society, Riverfest, served on the St. Albans Alumni committee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jane Preston Milam; daughters, Kelli J. Milam of St. Albans and Kristi Milam Williams (Richie) of Charleston; sister, Virgie Ashworth of Beckley; brother, Robert Milam (Margaret) of St. Albans; sister-in-law, Peggy Milam of Michigan. Also surviving are eight nieces, nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private service will be held for the family at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
We appreciate your understanding during this time.
You may visit Richard's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
