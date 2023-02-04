Richard Allen Moore Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHARD ALLEN MOORE entered into rest on January 26, 2023. Visitation February 6, 2023, 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service February 7, 2023, 1 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carl Leon Bennett Larry Wayne Knuckles Anthony Cuciniello Jr. William Howard Hensley Rochelle Dionne Williams Songia L. Taylor William “Rick” Boggs Edward James Bashlor Songia L. Taylor Joan Beavers Williams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 4, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program