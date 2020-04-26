RICHARD ALLEN "RICK" BIAS, 61, of Madison, West Virginia, left this world peacefully from his home on April 17, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.
Rick was "kind of a big deal." Known for his good looks and hilarious storytelling, Rick was also regarded by many as the greatest quarterback to play for Scott High School. But his abilities were not limited to sports. After starting work in the coal mines at the age of 18, Rick spent over 42 years in the mining industry, including several years as a co-owner and operator of Laurel Coal and 3D Management.
Rick's true passion, however, was his family. Although he was among the handsomest of men, Rick only had eyes for his high school sweetheart, Nancy, with whom he shared nearly 39 years of marriage. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised two successful children, Damian and Ashton. Rick loved traveling the world and experiencing new places and cultures with his family. Most recently, Rick loved spending time with his first grandchild, Vivienne.
Rick also loved his sister, Jennifer, and his brothers, Jerry and Wendell, more than life itself. He never missed an opportunity to gather with his family, whether it be for holidays, birthdays, weddings, or to simply to share good food and laughs. And as the celebration was wrapping up, you would always find Rick in the kitchen taking care of the dishes so nobody would have to do it later.
If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Rick, you would come away from the conversation feeling as if you made a lifelong friend - because you had. Whether you were family, a friend or an acquaintance, Rick loved "to blow with ya for a bit," as he would say.
He was preceded in death by his father, Casset Bias, and mother, Bernadine Bias (Bell). Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Bias (Pullins), his son, Damian Bias, his daughter, Ashton Bias Harrell and husband Raymond, and his granddaughter, Vivienne Harrell. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Bias and wife Gaye, his sister, Jennifer Pearson (Bias) and husband Frank, his brother, Wendell Bias and wife Sheila, his sister-in-law, Dixie Susman (Pullins) and husband Ben, as well as his many cherished nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and co-workers.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Melanie Martin of Kanawha Hospice Care who delivered exceptional and compassionate care for Rick during the last several weeks.
A celebration of Rick's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Kanawha Hospice Care, in honor of Rick Bias, by visiting hospicecarewv.org, or mailing to 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.