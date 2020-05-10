RICHARD ALLEN VAUGHN, 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away May 8, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.