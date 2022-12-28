Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD ALVIN BATUSIC, 97, of Chestnut Mountain, Georgia, passed away at his daughter's home on December 26, 2022. "Dick" was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1925. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia, in 1940, where he lived until 1999, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Robert Morris College. He served in the United States army during World War II, landing as part of the Normandy Invasion and liberating Paris. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded at the Hurtgen Forest Battle.

He spent his career with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation. A humble servant with a heart for people, he was a faithful churchman. He was a member and elder emeritus at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church.

Tags

Recommended for you