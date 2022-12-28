RICHARD ALVIN BATUSIC, 97, of Chestnut Mountain, Georgia, passed away at his daughter's home on December 26, 2022. "Dick" was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1925. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia, in 1940, where he lived until 1999, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Robert Morris College. He served in the United States army during World War II, landing as part of the Normandy Invasion and liberating Paris. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded at the Hurtgen Forest Battle.
He spent his career with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation. A humble servant with a heart for people, he was a faithful churchman. He was a member and elder emeritus at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty, his son, Richard Alvin Batusic II, his parents, Michael and Pauline Batusic, and his brother, Robert Batusic. He is survived by his daughter, Charlene Casperson, and her husband, Jon, of Chestnut Mountain; his son, John S Batusic, and his wife, Becky, also of Chestnut Mountain; his grandsons John W Batusic (Melissa) of Gainesville, David Batusic (Bethany) of Oakwood, and Daniel McGrail of Cleveland, Ohio; and great-grandchildren Andrew, Jacob, Allie, Jack, and Gemma Batusic.
A Memorial service will be held at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 31st, at 1:00P.M. with Rev. John Batusic officiating. The family will receive friends in the CMPC Fellowship Hall beginning at 11:30 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, PO Box 7280, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard Alvin Batusic.
Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Gainesville. "A Family Funeral Home"