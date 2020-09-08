RICHARD ALVIN GORE, 75, of Dunbar, formerly of Belle, passed away on September 3, 2020, peacefully at home after a long Illness surrounded by his family.
He retired from The State of WV after 37 years of service. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none in his own words. He was an avid fisherman and master gardener. Richard leaves behind a host of friends and a lifetime of special memories.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Beulah May; step-father, Ralph Lucas; sister, Joy Harper; father-in-law, Clarence Craigo; mother-in-law and best buddy, Betty Craigo; brother-in-law, David Gay; and granddaughter, Brooklyn RaeAnn Bird.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife and care giver, Pamela Craigo Gore; children; Jeana Cruikshank Gore, Greta Nelson, Alicia Bird, Darren Gore (Wanda), and Mark Gore; brothers, Terry Lucas (Connie), Roy Lucas, and Eugene Gore; sisters in-law, Gloria Arthur (Richard) and Donna Gay; brother in-law, Clarence Craigo (Dora); seven grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Valley Center and HospiceCare.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Richard will be held at 7 p.m. on September 9th, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines to be observed.