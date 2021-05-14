RICHARD B. GILMORE, Jr. also known as "Junney Woods" 59 of Charleston, WV passed away May 6, 2021. He was a kid at heart, fun, loving, helpful, caring and firm when needed to be. He will be tremendously missed. He left us with memories that makes us smile. He will be forever remembered by his wife Kimberly Gilmore and his 6 children, Richard Gilmore III "Pookie" (Makala), Brett Counts, (Sierra), Amanda Elkins (Jamie), Katilyn Hicks, Freda Gilmore and his baby girl Sydney Gilmore.
Junney was preceded in death by his parents Richard Gilmore and Delphine Woods along with his brother Arthur Lee Woods.
Survived by his siblings Julian Woods "Junebug" (Shelia), Myrtle Woods "Mert", Robert Hunt "Ned", Thomas Woods "Broken Heart" (Debbi), Lisa Epps, Paul Woods (Linda), James Morrow "Frankie", Warren Hayes "TC", who he called his brother. Also left behind 4 granddaughters and 6 grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thank you Teresa Diaz a huge honor to call our best friend and sister, for her support, love, a listening ear at 2:00 a.m and can't forget uber driver.
A service will be held Saturday May 15 at Preston Funeral Home 812 Donnally St. Charleston, there will be a viewing from 12 to 2 p.m., and a family service at 2 p.m.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.