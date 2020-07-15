Mr. RICHARD BASKIN JR., 68, of Columbus, Ga., passed away July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include two sons, Curtis Baskin, Joseph Murray; two daughters, Nichole Robinson, Kennita Pendleton; one brother, Tyrone (Elizabeth) Baskin; three sisters, Ruby Robinson, Elizabeth William (Coydell) Baskin, Janice Alston; nine grandchildren. Funeral service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, on Sconiers Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Leadmon, Calvin - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Livingston, Patsy - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Morrone Jr., George - 6:30 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova.
Nearhoof, David - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Citadel Church, Charleston.
Randolph, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Sanders, Nicki - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Tallman, Arline - 1 p.m., Talbott Funeral Home, Belington.
Webb, Clifford - 11 a.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley.