RICHARD CARL "ZEKE" HARMON, loving husband and father, 88, of Mason, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2021, leaving from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV.
Born December 27, 1932, at Big Creek, WV, he was the beloved son of the late William Jennings and Pearl Sanders Harmon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Keith Harmon; and one daughter-in-law, Delia Harmon.
Mr. Harmon was a U.S. Veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Army as a 1795 Tanker. He was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. He was a loving husband to his wife, Joann, for 65 years. During most of his life, he was employed at Kaiser Aluminum where he worked for 31 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joann Harmon; one son, Danny (Kristy) Harmon; one daughter-in-law, Connie Harmon; three grandchildren, Trevor (Nikki) Harmon, Brittany (Mark) Tarakji, and Hailee Proffitt; four great-grandchildren, Harlen "Harley" Harmon, Delia Harmon, Brooklyn Tarakji, and Elias Tarakji; and three brothers, Eddie (Lena) Harmon, Tom (Maxine) Harmon, and Harry Harmon. Additionally, he also leaves behind several nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV, with Rev. John E. Godby officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV, where Military Graveside Rites will be observed. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.