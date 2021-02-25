RICHARD CARUTHERS, 76, of Ashford passed away on February 23, 2021 at his home in the presence of his family that he loved dearly. He was born January 28, 1945 in Charleston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Doris Ann Caruthers; sons, Rick (Shelly) of Harpers Ferry, WV and Rex (Lora) of Racine, WV; his grandchildren, Trenten (Chelsea), Taylor, Kiersten and Kenny; great-granddaughter (and personal doctor) Kinsley; and he was excited at the coming arrival of a great-grandson Kreed who is expected in July. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles of Ashford, Jerry of Mt. Airy NC and Doug of Gallipolis, OH; his brothers in law Charlie, Harold, Robert; his favorite sister-in-law Phyllis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents William Cecil (Grump) Caruthers and Mary Catherine (Cat) Caruthers.
Richard worked his whole career in the coal mining industry starting at a young age helping out around the family owned mine, later with Southern Appalachian Coal, Southern Ohio Coal, Peabody and Eastern Associated Coal where he retired. He held many positions during his 45+ year career but in reality, there was nothing on a mine property that he could not operate or repair. He was a chief electrician, welder, equipment operator and his last role was that of the environmental manager for several locations. In his personal time, he loved to golf with his friends and especially loved playing with his sons and grandsons who never beat him! He also loved to dance, and he and Doris could really put on a show.
The family would like to especially thank Beverly, Mary, Janet, Wally, Jeff, Johnny and all the others in the Ashford community that helped during his illness. We would also like to thank the workers of Dignity Hospice who were a God send to the family. At the request of Richard there will be no service. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Dignity Hospice PO Box 4303 Chapmanville WV 25508.
Being the joker, he was he wanted to make sure that we mention his sister wives, Phyllis, Janet and Beverly.
