COLONEL RICHARD CARVELL U.S. Army, Retired, 89, of St. Albans, WV passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Shinnston, WV to the late Frank and Mary (Spino) Carvell. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Faye (Burton) Carvell; son, Richard F. Carvell Jr.; granddaughter, Mary Frances Carr.
Surviving are children, Judith Carvell (Torman) of South Port, North Carolina, Tara Stuart (Jeff) of Piqua, Ohio and Ann Carvell of Jonesboro, LA; sisters, Esther Carroll of Buffalo, NY, Angela Watson of Bridgeport, WV and Liz Christiansen of Sarasota, FL; brother, Frank Joseph Carvell of Newport News, VA. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Phillip Dreer, beloved grandaughter Shauna Smith, Joseph Croteau, Ann Robinson, Ricky Carvell, III., William Berry, Olivia Berry and Benny Torman and 18 great grandchildren.
Colonel Carvell was a graduate of Shinnston High School. Shinnston, WV. He began his extensive military career in the United States Army in 1949 at the age of 18. Turning down the acceptance to attend West Point, he went to serve his country in the Korean War, completing three tours. Upon return, he met the love of his life, Judith Burton. They were married in South Charleston, WV in 1953. She was dedicated to the success of his military career. Richard spent 3 tours in Vietnam. While serving his last tour as Battalion Commander of the 1st/46th Inf Bde, one of his most memorable assignments was Fire Base Mary Ann. This is where he acquired the nickname "Crash" Carvell and "Superman" after surviving numerous helicopter crashes.
Colonel Carvell was commissioned and Infantry Officer upon graduation from Officer Candidate School 23 March 1954, class number 4. His first duty assignment was as Platoon Leader, Company I, 325th ABN Infantry Regiment, 82d ABN Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. His subsequent duty assignments include: XO, Headquarters Company, 325 Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Assistant COMDT Airborne School, Headquarters, School and Training Command, 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Platoon Leader, company C, 14th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Division Platoon Leader/XO/Division Executive, Company C, 1st Battle Group, 14th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Instructor, Ranger Department, UN States Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia; Detachment Commander, Company D, 7th special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Detachment Commander MTT, Company A, 8th Special Forces Group, San Bernardo, Chile; Assistant S-3, Headquarters Company, 8th Special Forces Group, Fort Gulick Canal Zone; Special Forces Instructor, Combat Arms Division, USAQMS, Fort Lee, Virginia; Department Commander, Det B-56, 5th Special Forces Group, Vietnam; Battalion S-3/Battalion XO/Battalion Commander, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division, Vietnam; Chief, Plans Branch, Headquarters, U.S. Army School, training Center, Fort McClellan, Alabama; Battalion Commander, Headquarters, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry, 196th Infantry Brigade, Vietnam; Regimental Advisor, 52d Infantry Regiment, 18th Infantry Division, Vietnam; Infantry Assignments, Colonel's Division, OPO-OPD, Washington, D.C.; Chief Reforger Group and Deputy Director, Brigade 75/76, ODCSOPS, Headquarters USAREUR and Seventh Army, Heidelberg, Germany. His awards and decorations include: Pathfinder Badge, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge (2 Awards), Glider Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Crosses (7 Palms, 2 Silver Star, 1 Bronze Star), PUC (Navy), PUC (Army, 2 Awards), Purple Heart (2 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Cluster), Air Medal (V Device, 13 Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal (V Device, 3 Oak Leaf Cluster), Legion of Merit.
Colonel Carvell, spent his retirement traveling to other countries while working on special missions. He also dedicated his time to mission groups such as Rivers of the World in the Congo and his church Grace Baptist Temple.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV with Full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
