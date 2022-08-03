Richard Coe Aug 3, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHARD COE 64, of Spencer, died August 1, 2022. There will be no service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencer Funeral Home Richard Coe John H. Taylor Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr. William Albert Basham Blank Joseph F. Cornwell Blank Nazira Joseph Wilfred A. (Corky) Smith Jr. William Preston Pierce Christian Michael Walroth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday