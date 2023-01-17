RICHARD CONWAY, 91, of Atlantic Beach, FL, died on January 8, 2023. He was born November 10, 1931, in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Richard attended the University of Massachusetts triple lettering in football, hockey, and track. After college graduation he served as a First Lieutenant in the army during the Korean Conflict and then attended MIT earning his graduate degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation from MIT, he went to work at Union Carbide's corporate research center in South Charleston, WV rising to Senior Corporate Fellow. Richard was the recipient of numerous awards and recognition both nationally and internationally including the Rachel Carson Award and election to the National Academy of Engineering for his contributions to water quality and waste treatment technologies. During retirement he and Anne moved to the Jacksonville Beach area where he enjoyed being involved in the lives of his grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of generosity to family and community, hard work, adventure, and the value of education. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen (Baker) Conway, brother George G Conway, and Cousin Muriel McMullen. Richard is survived by his wife Anne H Conway, daughter Dianne M Clay (Steven), son David A Conway (Susan), beloved stepchildren William Christoph Foster (Karen), Julia Gonzales (Frank) and Scarlet Foster; Grandchildren Jennifer M Clay (Philip Tan Boon Yew), Elizabeth A Clay, Ashley C Roberts (Ian), Miles S Conway, Blake W Foster, Maxwell C Foster, and Tara K Foster; and great-grandchildren Marion Tan Yunhui Clay, and Henry George Roberts. A funeral service with reception following will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at Fleet Landing Retirement Community in Johnson Hall located in Windward Commons, 1 Fleet Landing Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL. Private interment at a later date at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Charleston, WV. Contributions can be made to the Fleet Landing Charitable Gift Planning Fund. Checks should be made out to Fleet Landing and be sent to the Office of Charitable Giving 1 Fleet Landing Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 or to your choice of Charleston area charity. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. View full obituary at www.quinn-shalz.com.
