RICHARD CRANK, 80, of Cross Lanes, WV, went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 15, 2021 at home after surgery complications.
He was the son of the late Arliss and Edith Crank. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Air Force National Guard and went to school in Dunbar and college at West Virginia Tech. Rick was a retired funeral director and embalmer (trade embalmer) and worked for many funeral homes in the West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida, and Ohio areas. Rick's favorite time was when he was with his sons (stepsons) and their families. He also liked to go fishing, judged horse shows and loved his little beagle Ginger. He also belonged to Patriot Pride, St. Alban's American Legion, and was a Mason. He was a member of God's Lighthouse Church.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Alzenia Ruth Crank; his stepsons and wives who loved him dearly, Paul Qualls (Kim) of Ashland, Ky. and Mitchell Qualls (Beth) of Summit, Ky.; five wonderful grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren who were the light of his life and they all loved PaPaw Rick.
At Rick's request, he was cremated and will be buried. One of the Patriot Pride members will take his ashes to cemetery for his last ride.
Thanks to our special friends and neighbors who was with Ruth during his stay of 3 1/2 months in the hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.