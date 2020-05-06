Richard Cunningham

RICHARD RUSSELL CUNNINGHAM, 79, of Charleston, departed this earth on April 18, 2020.
He was a retired employee of the State of WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence Cunningham; first wife, Hazel Jacobs Cunningham; sisters, Joyce Griffith, Dottie Baker, Shirley Roycroft, Sue McLaughlin; brother, Bob Cunningham; grandsons, Jesse Thomas, Timothy Rife, son-in-law, Butch Rife, whom he referred too as a brother.
He is survived by his second wife, Janet Cunningham of Nitro; daughters (step), Nancy Thomas (Jerry) Nina Jacobs, Nena Burdette (Carlos); son, William Jacobs (Reba); sister, Betty Lawrence (David); and grandchildren.
A gathering of the immediate family will be held at the time of his entombment.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.